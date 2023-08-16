QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,065 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.2% of Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after acquiring an additional 245,335 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 79,827 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $111.39. 1,010,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,106,074. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $152.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.26.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

