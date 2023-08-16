Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Iteris, Inc. Decreased by Northland Capmk (NASDAQ:ITI)

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Iteris in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Iteris’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Iteris’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Iteris alerts:

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $42.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Iteris from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Iteris from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

View Our Latest Report on ITI

Iteris Price Performance

ITI opened at $4.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.39. Iteris has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.03 million, a PE ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iteris

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Iteris in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Iteris in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Iteris by 57.1% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Iteris in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Iteris by 181,642.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 12,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.23% of the company’s stock.

About Iteris

(Get Free Report)

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.