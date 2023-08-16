Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Decreased by Analyst

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.62). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.87) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.72) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on XENE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.73.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $37.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day moving average is $38.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.39. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $43.75.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Xenon Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 62,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,756.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $232,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 31,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,310,833.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,660.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 62,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $2,419,756.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $116,350,000. Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $61,042,000. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,827,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,423,000 after acquiring an additional 556,715 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 322.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 724,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,143,000 after acquiring an additional 552,943 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $21,150,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

