Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Ballard Power Systems Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report issued on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Ballard Power Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BLDP. Citigroup started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $6.75 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.77.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.73 and a current ratio of 13.81. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.87.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.35 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 200.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 23.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

