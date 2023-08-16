Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Amphenol Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Amphenol in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Amphenol’s current full-year earnings is $2.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amphenol’s FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Get Amphenol alerts:

APH has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $86.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.19 and a 200 day moving average of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.33. Amphenol has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $90.28.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $26,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,534.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $6,653,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,847. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $26,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,534.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,289,962 shares of company stock valued at $113,052,232 over the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.