Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Lifted by Leerink Partnrs

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Allakos in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.54). The consensus estimate for Allakos’ current full-year earnings is ($1.80) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Allakos’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.75) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.99) EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allakos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $3.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average of $5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $332.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.42. Allakos has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $8.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 8.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Allakos by 258.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 385,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Allakos by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 39,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,911,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,599,000 after acquiring an additional 226,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the first quarter worth $1,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

