Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Issued By Zacks Research

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Lithia Motors in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $9.64 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $8.53. The consensus estimate for Lithia Motors’ current full-year earnings is $37.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q4 2023 earnings at $8.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $37.48 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $8.68 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $10.09 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LAD. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $245.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $365.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $305.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.10.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $310.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $297.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.38. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $180.00 and a 12-month high of $329.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.46.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $1.65. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

In other Lithia Motors news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 5,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $1,801,477.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,429 shares in the company, valued at $68,115,626.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 5,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $1,801,477.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,429 shares in the company, valued at $68,115,626.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Stork sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $101,643.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,276.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,167 shares of company stock worth $11,751,616. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAD. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 1.1% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 413,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,612,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Lithia Motors by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Lithia Motors by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,541,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

