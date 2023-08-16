Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Century Casinos, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Century Casinos in a report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Century Casinos’ current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Casinos’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.18). Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Century Casinos from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Century Casinos in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $7.15 on Monday. Century Casinos has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $10.41. The stock has a market cap of $216.86 million, a PE ratio of -47.67 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 1,097.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 14,694 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Century Casinos during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Century Casinos by 1.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 105,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Century Casinos by 16.1% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 473,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 65,695 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. Century Casinos, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

