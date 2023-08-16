Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Keyera Corp. Decreased by Atb Cap Markets (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Keyera in a research report issued on Thursday, August 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Keyera’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Keyera’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS.
Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.23. Keyera had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 12.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on KEY
Keyera Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$32.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.89. The company has a market cap of C$7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.93. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$27.18 and a 1 year high of C$33.25.
Keyera Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. This is a boost from Keyera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Keyera’s payout ratio is currently 127.39%.
About Keyera
Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Keyera
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.