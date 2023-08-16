Providence Resources (LON:PVR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.25

Providence Resources P.l.c. (LON:PVR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 3.10 ($0.04). Providence Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.25 ($0.04), with a volume of 1,470,563 shares.

Providence Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £34.84 million and a PE ratio of -3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.25.

Providence Resources Company Profile

Providence Resources P.l.c. operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Ireland. Its principal project is the Barryroe project located in the North Celtic Sea Basin. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

