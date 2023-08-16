Providence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 69,100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,623 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $2.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.12. 1,739,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,384,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $151.27 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.95 and a 200-day moving average of $197.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.28.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $235.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.71.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,114,880.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

