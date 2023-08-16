Providence Capital Advisors LLC Has $174,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1,557.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 85,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 45,662 shares during the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 123,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 66,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VNQ stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,231,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,253,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.06 and a 200 day moving average of $83.73. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $101.85.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.