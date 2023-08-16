Providence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 121,139 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 54,079.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,139 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after buying an additional 45,394,219 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 2,983,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,746,000 after buying an additional 35,169 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,432,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,411,000 after buying an additional 61,342 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,423,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,977,000 after buying an additional 191,944 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.48. The company had a trading volume of 298,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,251. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.17.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

