Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Holdings Lifted by Exos TFP Holdings LLC

Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 119.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares during the quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,037,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,430,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,063 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,130,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,388,792,000 after acquiring an additional 29,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,187 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.48.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $138.23.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

