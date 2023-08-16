Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,911 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,504,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $117,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 9,677 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 112,676 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 21,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 269.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Loop Capital raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

TJX stock opened at $85.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.02. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $87.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $98.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

