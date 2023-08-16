Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) is one of 282 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Plumas Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Plumas Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plumas Bancorp 36.42% 24.30% 1.83% Plumas Bancorp Competitors 34.18% 10.50% 0.93%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.7% of Plumas Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.9% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Plumas Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Plumas Bancorp has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plumas Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.83, suggesting that their average stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Plumas Bancorp and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plumas Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Plumas Bancorp Competitors 1066 3253 3161 16 2.28

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 307.72%. Given Plumas Bancorp’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Plumas Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Plumas Bancorp and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Plumas Bancorp $70.81 million $26.44 million 6.73 Plumas Bancorp Competitors $2.31 billion $682.78 million 248.18

Plumas Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Plumas Bancorp. Plumas Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Plumas Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Plumas Bancorp pays out 20.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 12.9% and pay out 18.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Plumas Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Plumas Bancorp lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

Plumas Bancorp rivals beat Plumas Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio includes term real estate, commercial, and industrial term loans; government-guaranteed and agricultural loans, as well as credit lines; consumer, automobile, and home equity loans; land development and construction loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company provides remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, internet banking with bill-pay options, cashier's check, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, night depository, safe deposit box, direct deposit, electronic funds transfer, and other customary banking services. Plumas Bancorp was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

