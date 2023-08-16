Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 147,200 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 712,495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 147,200 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $246,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 403.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,582,000 after buying an additional 17,589 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 955 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,487 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $68,003,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.41.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $422.02. The company had a trading volume of 363,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,235,755. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.73 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,182 shares of company stock valued at $58,196,458 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

