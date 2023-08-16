Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Gifford Fong Associates

Gifford Fong Associates reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,202 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.2% of Gifford Fong Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Gifford Fong Associates’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.1 %

Pfizer stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,280,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,231,457. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $199.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.18.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on PFE shares. StockNews.com cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

