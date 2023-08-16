Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 0.9% of JT Stratford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.38. 6,676,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,253,639. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $34.65 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average of $39.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

