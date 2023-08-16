PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.36

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.36 and last traded at $20.12, with a volume of 107659 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PETQ. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of PetIQ from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of PetIQ in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,262,000 after acquiring an additional 29,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PetIQ by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,449,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,003,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,283,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,466,000 after acquiring an additional 28,631 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in PetIQ by 199.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,051,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,653,000 after purchasing an additional 700,358 shares during the period. Finally, Nepsis Inc. increased its stake in PetIQ by 8.0% in the first quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 955,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after purchasing an additional 70,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

