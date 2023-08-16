Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Purchased by Kestrel Investment Management Corp

Kestrel Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 97.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,700 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,350 shares during the period. Perficient makes up about 3.2% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned 0.23% of Perficient worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 198.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,043 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perficient alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Perficient

In other news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson purchased 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,003.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,897.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson bought 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.87 per share, with a total value of $50,003.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,418 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,897.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy C. Pechloff bought 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.23 per share, for a total transaction of $50,105.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,342.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,569 shares of company stock worth $119,936 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Perficient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $77.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank cut shares of Perficient from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Perficient

Perficient Stock Performance

PRFT stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.81. 59,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,391. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $96.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.52.

About Perficient

(Free Report)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.