PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL) Short Interest Update

PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Stock Performance

PEPL stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.65. The stock had a trading volume of 531 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,386. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.34. PepperLime Health Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73.

Institutional Trading of PepperLime Health Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEPL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 295,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Company Profile

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

