Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Given New C$51.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) had its target price dropped by Credit Suisse Group from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

PBA traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.27. 496,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average of $32.12. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $29.59 and a 12-month high of $38.15.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 575,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

