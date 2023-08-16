PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PBF. Mizuho raised their target price on PBF Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of PBF Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.60.

PBF Energy Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $46.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.81. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $50.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.93.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.07. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.58 EPS. PBF Energy’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 51.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Featured Stories

