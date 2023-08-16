PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,057,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 6,358.0% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,129,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,144 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 73.8% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 21,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in PayPal by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in PayPal by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 141,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,733,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,233,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,437,005. The firm has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.00. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $101.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

