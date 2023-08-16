Patrick E. Gottschalk Purchases 15,000 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Stock

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) Director Patrick E. Gottschalk bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $224,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,856.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
American Vanguard Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of AVD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.98. 243,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,541. The firm has a market cap of $438.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.06. American Vanguard Co. has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
American Vanguard Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AVD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of American Vanguard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of American Vanguard from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.
American Vanguard Company Profile
American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.
