Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the July 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 15.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 195,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 25,863 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 26.8% in the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 78,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OVBC traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.70. 3,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,824. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.84.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.33 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 10.75%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This is an increase from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

