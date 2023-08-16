Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nutex Health in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Nutex Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Nutex Health had a negative return on equity of 31.81% and a negative net margin of 225.91%. The business had revenue of $56.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million.

NASDAQ NUTX opened at $0.35 on Monday. Nutex Health has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $228.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

In related news, CEO Thomas T. Vo bought 114,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $55,144.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 267,437,660 shares in the company, valued at $128,370,076.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nutex Health news, CEO Thomas T. Vo acquired 114,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $55,144.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,437,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,370,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas T. Vo acquired 482,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.49 per share, with a total value of $236,223.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,304,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,469,326.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 668,972 shares of company stock worth $324,327. 48.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nutex Health by 10.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Nutex Health Inc operates as a network of micro-hospitals. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management, and Real Estate. The Hospital segment develops and operates a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments which offers 24/7 care.

