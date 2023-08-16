Numeraire Market Capitalization Tops $80.82 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (NMR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $80.82 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numeraire token can now be bought for about $12.86 or 0.00044012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,860,176 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,286,034 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Numeraire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a San Francisco-based hedge fund that uses machine learning to make trades in financial markets. It utilizes a global network of data scientists who compete to create the best trading algorithms, with their algorithms being evaluated based on how well they perform on new, unseen data. The platform is built on the Ethereum blockchain and uses the NMR token as its native currency to incentivize data scientists to submit high-quality and accurate algorithms. This creates a more secure and decentralized approach to hedge fund management and can potentially lead to more profitable trades”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

