Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by Innovis Asset Management LLC

Innovis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Innovis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.44. 127,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,193. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $102.86 and a 1-year high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.63 and a 200-day moving average of $156.09. The stock has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 9.42%.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NUE

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.