NS Partners Ltd Has $73.50 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

NS Partners Ltd decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 706,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,717 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 4.1% of NS Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $73,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.82. 2,304,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,793,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $134.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 363,224 shares of company stock worth $11,625,402 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

