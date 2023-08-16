Northwest Bancshares Inc. Buys New Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 148,828 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,728,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 66.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 283,630 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 113,286 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,095,641 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,413,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,276 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 345,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of CLF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.22. 4,048,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,879,440. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 2.20.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

