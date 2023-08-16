Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.87

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 1.87 per share by the aerospace company on Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

Northrop Grumman has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Northrop Grumman has a dividend payout ratio of 30.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Northrop Grumman to earn $24.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

NYSE NOC traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $427.57. 518,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,228. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $421.73 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The company has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $449.35 and its 200-day moving average is $453.86.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 22.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.75.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 41.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 11.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

