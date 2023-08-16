NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) Short Interest Update

NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the July 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
NORMA Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS NOEJF remained flat at $13.31 during trading hours on Tuesday. NORMA Group has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $13.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31.
NORMA Group Company Profile
