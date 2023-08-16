NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) Short Interest Update

NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the July 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS NOEJF remained flat at $13.31 during trading hours on Tuesday. NORMA Group has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $13.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

