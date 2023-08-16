Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Short Interest Up 22.3% in July

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the July 15th total of 858,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 448,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NIU. Citigroup downgraded Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Niu Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

Niu Technologies Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NIU traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $3.28. 607,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,183. The stock has a market cap of $252.99 million, a PE ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.05. Niu Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $6.81.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.75 million for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. Analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Niu Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Niu Technologies by 1,264.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Niu Technologies by 164.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Niu Technologies during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Niu Technologies by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the first quarter worth $131,000. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series one kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles. It also provides accessories and spare parts under the NIU brand name comprising scooter accessories, such as raincoats, gloves, knee pads, storage baskets and tail boxes, smart phone holders, backrests, and locks; lifestyle accessories, which includes T-shirts, coats, sweaters and hoodies, jeans, hats, bags, jewelry, notebook, badges, key chain, and mugs; and performance upgrade components that comprises of upgraded wheels, shock absorbers, brake calipers, and carbon fiber body panels.

See Also

