NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.52

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (TSE:NB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.52 and last traded at C$5.54, with a volume of 3640 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.80.

NioCorp Developments Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$168.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.81.

NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that NioCorp Developments Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

