Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading 4.8% Higher

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $2.00. 25,850,470 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 44,629,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Nikola from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Nikola from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Get Nikola alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKLA

Nikola Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Nikola

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56.

In other news, CFO Anastasiya Pasterick sold 15,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $30,822.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,486 shares in the company, valued at $341,992.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Lohscheller sold 68,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $135,210.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 780,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,190.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anastasiya Pasterick sold 15,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $30,822.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,992.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,428 shares of company stock worth $173,319. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Nikola by 97.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Nikola by 9.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nikola by 19.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nikola

(Get Free Report)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.