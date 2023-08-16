Nikhil Lalwani Sells 56,666 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 56,666 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $3,272,461.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,408,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nikhil Lalwani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, August 15th, Nikhil Lalwani sold 11,616 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $710,086.08.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %

ANIP stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.89. 165,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,709. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.89. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.87 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ANIP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ANI Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,133,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,825,000 after purchasing an additional 191,402 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 847,011 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,595,000 after purchasing an additional 198,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 775,299 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 58,523 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,942 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 539,128 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,021,000 after acquiring an additional 9,998 shares in the last quarter. 57.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.