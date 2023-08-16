Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Performance

NIC stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,200. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1 year low of $51.76 and a 1 year high of $85.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.07. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $108.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NIC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens lowered Nicolet Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Nicolet Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Insider Activity at Nicolet Bankshares

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, EVP Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $203,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,961.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Chairman Robert Bruce Atwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $82,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 58,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,848,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $203,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,190 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,961.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nicolet Bankshares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 330,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,446,000 after acquiring an additional 186,872 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. 40.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

