Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Downgraded by Raymond James

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$10.75 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$12.00. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NXR.UN. National Bankshares cut their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.25 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexus Industrial REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.34.

Shares of TSE NXR.UN traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.04. The stock had a trading volume of 117,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,273. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.35. The firm has a market cap of C$547.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.28, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.53. Nexus Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of C$7.94 and a twelve month high of C$11.25.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

