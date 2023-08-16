Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) Short Interest Up 17.7% in July

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the July 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 529,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Newegg Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of Newegg Commerce stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 296,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,168. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29. Newegg Commerce has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Institutional Trading of Newegg Commerce

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEGG. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 24,089 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Newegg Commerce by 261.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 28,112 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Newegg Commerce

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video and audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; and software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products.

