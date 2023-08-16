New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 311,925 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

New South Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,081,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,925 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.20% of Garrett Motion worth $15,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 326,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 157,574 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 92,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 73,439 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 62,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 37,217 shares during the period.

In other news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 3,486,267 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $26,844,255.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,402,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,797,964.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 3,486,267 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $26,844,255.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,402,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,797,964.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma sold 1,025,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $7,738,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,570,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,607,946.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,097,739 shares of company stock worth $47,492,076 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GTX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.88. 428,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,747. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $8.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.84.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.

