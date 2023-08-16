New South Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

New South Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,655,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,556 shares during the period. OneSpaWorld comprises 1.4% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.86% of OneSpaWorld worth $31,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 8,717.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1,213.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at OneSpaWorld

In other news, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $32,928,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,960,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,916,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $32,928,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,960,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,916,220.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 8,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $103,463.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,342.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,598,658 shares of company stock worth $46,489,713 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Trading Down 0.7 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of OSW stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.81. 182,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,660. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -69.58 and a beta of 1.93. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average of $11.52.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OSW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

