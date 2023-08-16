New South Capital Management Inc. Has $40.11 Million Stock Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

New South Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,185,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 41,898 shares during the period. Viasat makes up 1.8% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.55% of Viasat worth $40,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,182 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Viasat by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Viasat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Viasat from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Viasat from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

Shares of VSAT stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.86. 511,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,252. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19, a PEG ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.18. Viasat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.34 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.93.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $15.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.41 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $666.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.47 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 37.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $33,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,407 shares of company stock worth $59,850 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

