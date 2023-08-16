New South Capital Management Inc. Has $19.37 Million Stock Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,512 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $19,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kemper during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Kemper during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Kemper by 1,420.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Kemper during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Kemper from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kemper in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kemper from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Kemper Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Kemper stock traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $48.56. 138,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,970. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.91. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.67%.

Insider Activity at Kemper

In related news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total value of $69,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,637.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

