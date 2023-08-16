New South Capital Management Inc. Has $12.13 Million Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

New South Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 663,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 97,150 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Ares Capital worth $12,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,535,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,828 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after purchasing an additional 687,496 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,475,000 after purchasing an additional 621,814 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,303,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,188,000 after purchasing an additional 571,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,902,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,766,000 after purchasing an additional 357,500 shares in the last quarter. 30.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on ARCC shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Ares Capital stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,307. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $20.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The investment management company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.26 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 116.36%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

