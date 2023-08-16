Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPLW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPLW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Netcapital Stock Performance
Shares of NCPLW remained flat at $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,499. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13. Netcapital has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $1.00.
About Netcapital
