NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Short Interest Up 22.2% in July

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,900 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 108,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of NeoGames

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in NeoGames by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NeoGames by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NeoGames by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NeoGames by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in NeoGames in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NGMS shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Macquarie cut NeoGames from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NeoGames Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ NGMS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.01. The company had a trading volume of 48,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,823. NeoGames has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The company has a market capitalization of $922.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average is $20.35.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of games through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

