Nebulas (NAS) Price Down 17.4% Over Last Week

Nebulas (NAS) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $554,879.31 and approximately $20,107.25 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nebulas has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas (NAS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 81,130,626 coins and its circulating supply is 65,393,205 coins. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io.

Buying and Selling Nebulas

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way.NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge.Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts:1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes;2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

