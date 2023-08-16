NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Short Interest Update

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Amy Wiles sold 2,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,544.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NBT Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,994,000 after buying an additional 56,332 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,888,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,512,000 after purchasing an additional 96,461 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,095,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,750,000 after purchasing an additional 61,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,980,000 after purchasing an additional 159,606 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,712,000 after purchasing an additional 21,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Price Performance

NBT Bancorp Increases Dividend

NBTB stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.26. The company had a trading volume of 250,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,356. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average of $35.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. NBT Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $48.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on NBTB shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NBT Bancorp from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NBT Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

